Crane (CR) Misses Earnings Estimates in Q3, Lowers '19 View

Crane Co. CR reported weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2019. Its earnings lagged estimates by 9.68%, while sales lagged the same by 2.5%. Notably, the company delivered positive earnings surprise in the previous 15th consecutive quarters.



Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.40 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line declined 13.6% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.62 due to poor sales performance and fall in operating margin.



Revenues Decline Y/Y



In the quarter under review, Crane’s net sales were $772.3 million, reflecting a decline of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. Forex woes adversely impacted results by 1% while organic sales were down 8%. Also, divestitures had adverse impact of $2 million.



However, its net sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $792.2 million.



The company reports net sales under four segments — Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues from the Fluid Handling segment were $276.1 million, reflecting a decline of 0.9% from the year-ago quarter figure. Organic sales in the quarter grew 1.5%, which were more than offset by unfavorable movements in foreign currencies of 2%. The segment’s order backlog was $272.1 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a sequential decline of 1%.



Revenues from Payment & Merchandising Technologies totaled $248.9 million, declining 24% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter dipped 22% while forex woes had adverse impact of 2%. Divestitures had negative impact of $2 million. Order backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $291.8 million, up 1.7% sequentially.



Revenues from the Aerospace & Electronics segment were $197.2 million, rising 4.1% year over year. The improvement was mainly driven by core sales growth. Order backlog at the end of the quarter under review was $564.3 million, up 12.2% sequentially.



Revenues from the Engineered Materials segment dipped 16.8% year over year to $50.1 million on weak business in the recreational vehicle end market. Order backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $10.1 million, down 12.2% sequentially.



Operating Margin Decline Y/Y



In the third quarter, Crane’s cost of sales declined 9.3% year over year to $494.4 million. It represented 64% of net sales compared with 63.7% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses dipped 5.5% year over year to $168.6 million. It represented 21.8% of net sales versus 20.9% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating income in the quarter under review declined 14.2% year over year to $114 million. Moreover, adjusted operating margin declined 70 basis points to 14.8%.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Exiting the third quarter, Crane had cash and cash equivalents of $388.8 million, up 26.6% from $307 million at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt balance was down 0.6% sequentially to $934.9 million.



In the third quarter, the company generated net cash of $118.5 million from operating activities, mirroring growth from $91 million generated in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditure was $14.8 million, down 53.2% from the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow in the quarter was $103.7 million versus $59.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Shareholder-Friendly Policy



In the third quarter, Crane used $23.4 million for paying dividends, with roughly $20.9 million distributed in the year-ago comparable quarter.



Concurrent with the earnings release, the company announced that its board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share to shareholders of record as of Nov 29, 2019. The dividend payment will be made on Dec 9.



Outlook



For 2019, the company lowered adjusted earnings per share projection to $5.90-$6.10 from the earlier $6.25-$6.45. The revision mainly resulted from lower U.S. Government sales for Crane Currency.



It anticipates operating cash flow of $365-$395 million (down from previously stated $425-$455 million) and capital expenditure of $80 million (versus $90 million mentioned previously) for 2019. Free cash flow is projected to be $285-$315 million (down from $335-$365 million stated earlier).



Crane Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Crane Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Crane Company Quote



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



With a market capitalization of approximately $5 billion, Crane currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Conglomerates sector are HC2 Holdings, Inc HCHC, Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL and Kushco Holdings, Inc KSHB. All these stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Earnings estimates for the current year have been unchanged for HC2 Holdings and Kushco Holdings while have improved for Carlisle Companies in the past 60 days. Also, positive earnings surprise in the last reported quarter was 183.33% for HC2 Holdings, 5.68% for Carlisle Companies and 14.29% for Kushco Holdings.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.