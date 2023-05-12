Crane (CR) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Crane said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $74.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 4.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.34%, an increase of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 48,056K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crane is 88.06. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of 74.62.

The projected annual revenue for Crane is 3,557MM, an increase of 6.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,474K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 5.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,449K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,435K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 3.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,011K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing a decrease of 32.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Crane Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

