Crane Co. Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $105.0 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $108.4 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $801.1 million from $779.6 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $105.0 Mln. vs. $108.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.81 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $801.1 Mln vs. $779.6 Mln last year.

