Crane Co. Q2 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $280.5 million, or $4.93 per share. This compares with $138.3 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $864.3 million from $855.5 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $280.5 Mln. vs. $138.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.93 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $864.3 Mln vs. $855.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45-$7.85

