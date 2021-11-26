Crane Co. (CR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Crane Co. (CR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.88, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CR was $104.88, representing a -3.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.67 and a 51.52% increase over the 52 week low of $69.22.

CR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). CR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.93. Zacks Investment Research reports CR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.36%, compared to an industry average of 32.1%.

