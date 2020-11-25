Crane Co. (CR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Crane Co. (CR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.5, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CR was $72.5, representing a -19.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.54 and a 97.17% increase over the 52 week low of $36.77.

CR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). CR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.61%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

