Crane Co. (CR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Crane Co. (CR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.9, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CR was $83.9, representing a -8.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.23 and a 24.89% increase over the 52 week low of $67.18.

CR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). CR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.51. Zacks Investment Research reports CR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .27%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

