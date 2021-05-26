Crane Co. (CR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Crane Co. (CR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.2, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CR was $95.2, representing a -4.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.93 and a 97.55% increase over the 52 week low of $48.19.

CR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). CR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.04%, compared to an industry average of 20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CR as a top-10 holding:

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (VNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VNMC with an increase of 16.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CR at 0.03%.

