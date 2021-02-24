Crane Co. (CR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Crane Co. (CR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CR was $85.87, representing a -1.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.34 and a 133.53% increase over the 52 week low of $36.77.

CR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). CR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.9%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

