Crane Co. Lifts FY EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results, Crane Company (CR) raised its outlook for the full year.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $5.05 to $5.20 per share, up from $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.11 per share for the full year.

CEO Max Mitchell said: "We delivered another quarter of excellent results, with 34% adjusted EPS growth driven by 6% core sales growth, reflecting continued strong execution by our teams globally. Furthermore, demand trends across our strategic growth platforms were also encouraging in the quarter, with 6% year-over-year core order growth and 10% year-over-year core backlog growth, giving us confidence as we close out the year and increasingly look toward 2025."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.