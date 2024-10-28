Crane Co. Lifts FY EPS Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results, Crane Company (CR) raised its outlook for the full year.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $5.05 to $5.20 per share, up from $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.11 per share for the full year.

CEO Max Mitchell said: "We delivered another quarter of excellent results, with 34% adjusted EPS growth driven by 6% core sales growth, reflecting continued strong execution by our teams globally. Furthermore, demand trends across our strategic growth platforms were also encouraging in the quarter, with 6% year-over-year core order growth and 10% year-over-year core backlog growth, giving us confidence as we close out the year and increasingly look toward 2025."

