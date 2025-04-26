CRANE CO Earnings Preview: Recent $CR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CRANE CO ($CR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $564,402,229 and earnings of $1.35 per share.
CRANE CO Insider Trading Activity
CRANE CO insiders have traded $CR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEJANDRO ALCALA (Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer) sold 2,293 shares for an estimated $392,010
CRANE CO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of CRANE CO stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 742,525 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,678,168
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 430,201 shares (+619.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,283,001
- NORGES BANK added 406,303 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,656,480
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 355,765 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,987,338
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 297,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,126,808
- STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 199,413 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,260,922
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 151,717 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,023,054
CRANE CO Government Contracts
We have seen $152,877,345 of award payments to $CR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ORDERING PERIOD 5, TIER 1, PAPER, DISTINCTIVE CURRENCY TYPE IV, NEXGEN $20, 50-SUBJECT: $17,134,584
- WCF OCTOBER 2024 ORDERING PERIOD 4, TIER 4PAPER, $20 DISTINCTIVE CURRENCY 50-SUBJECT: $13,059,690
- ORDERING PERIOD 4, TIER 4, PAPER, DISTINCTIVE CURRENCY TYPE IV, NEXGEN $20, 32-SUBJECT: $9,678,804
- ECF JUNE 2025 CURRENCY PAPER ORDER: $8,710,965
- WCF JUNE 2025 CURRENCY PAPER ORDER: $7,363,026
CRANE CO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
