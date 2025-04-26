Stocks
CRANE CO Earnings Preview: Recent $CR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 26, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

CRANE CO ($CR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $564,402,229 and earnings of $1.35 per share.

CRANE CO Insider Trading Activity

CRANE CO insiders have traded $CR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALEJANDRO ALCALA (Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer) sold 2,293 shares for an estimated $392,010

CRANE CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of CRANE CO stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 742,525 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,678,168
  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 430,201 shares (+619.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,283,001
  • NORGES BANK added 406,303 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,656,480
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 355,765 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,987,338
  • WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 297,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,126,808
  • STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 199,413 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,260,922
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 151,717 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,023,054

CRANE CO Government Contracts

We have seen $152,877,345 of award payments to $CR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CRANE CO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

