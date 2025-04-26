CRANE CO Earnings Preview: Recent $CR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CRANE CO ($CR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $564,402,229 and earnings of $1.35 per share.

CRANE CO Insider Trading Activity

CRANE CO insiders have traded $CR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEJANDRO ALCALA (Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer) sold 2,293 shares for an estimated $392,010

CRANE CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of CRANE CO stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CRANE CO Government Contracts

We have seen $152,877,345 of award payments to $CR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CRANE CO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

