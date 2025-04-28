Crane Co. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $107.1 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $64.8 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crane Co. reported adjusted earnings of $81.7 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $557.6 million from $510.2 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.1 Mln. vs. $64.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $557.6 Mln vs. $510.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.60

