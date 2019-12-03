Crane Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crane Co. (Symbol: CR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.98, changing hands as low as $80.65 per share. Crane Co. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $67.18 per share, with $91.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.81.

