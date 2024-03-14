Craig Wright Is Not The Inventor of Bitcoin, Judge Rules

In a landmark ruling, a judge at London's High Court declared that Craig Wright, the Australian 'computer scientist' who has long claimed to be the elusive creator of Bitcoin, is not Satoshi Nakamoto. This decision came following a legal confrontation with the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), seeking to prevent Wright from suing bitcoin developers and requesting a ruling affirming that he is not Satoshi.

Judge: I will prepare a fairly long judgement



I have reached the conclusions the evidence is overwhelming



CSW is not the author of the whitepaper

CSW is not satsohi

CSW is not the creator of Bitcoin

CSW did not author the Bitcoin software March 14, 2024

Judge James Mellor delivered the verdict on Thursday, asserting that Wright is not the pseudonymous inventor of the first and original cryptocurrency. The judge promised to provide detailed reasons for his decision at a later date.

The trial unfolded amidst ongoing legal battles between Wright and COPA, with Wright issuing a settlement offer to the alliance and other involved parties. In his proposal, Wright offered to waive his purported database rights and copyrights related to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Bitcoin ABC (ABC) databases. However, COPA rejected the offer, emphasizing that it would imply acceptance of Wright's self-proclaimed identity as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Moreover, COPA presented new forensic evidence during the trial to discredit Wright's claim, including the discovery of a Chat GPT forgery by Wright, suggesting that the evidence he presented was fabricated. Despite Wright's persistent assertions, COPA remains steadfast in its position against recognizing him as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Last night, COPA detailed more reasons why Craig Wright cannot be Satoshi Nakamoto. "These points come in addition to a large number of arguments focusing on Wright’s fraud and forgeries ‘on an industrial scale’," COPA stated.

“12 reasons why Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto”



Our trial to prove that Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto closes this week. Throughout trial, we’ve exposed Wright’s serial forgeries and identified point after point that shows he is not the real Satoshi.… March 13, 2024

