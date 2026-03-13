Craig-Hallum Upgrades Vivid Seats (SEAT)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Vivid Seats (NasdaqGS:SEAT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.03% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vivid Seats is $11.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 97.03% from its latest reported closing price of $5.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Vivid Seats is 699MM, an increase of 22.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivid Seats. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 39.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAT is 0.19%, an increase of 56.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.81% to 13,991K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 3,769K shares representing 35.14% ownership of the company.

FDSCX - Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund holds 2,316K shares representing 21.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 59.88% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 2,192K shares representing 20.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSOPX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 2,014K shares representing 18.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares , representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 60.20% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 1,566K shares representing 14.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 44.97% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.