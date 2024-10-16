Craig-Hallum Upgrades TechTarget (TTGT)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for TechTarget (NasdaqGM:TTGT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.55% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for TechTarget is $36.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.55% from its latest reported closing price of $27.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TechTarget is 349MM, an increase of 55.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechTarget. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTGT is 0.10%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 29,035K shares. The put/call ratio of TTGT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 3,033K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares , representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 14.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,680K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,413K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 52.54% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,346K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 989K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 76.15% over the last quarter.

Techtarget Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.