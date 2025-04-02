Craig-Hallum Upgrades Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NasdaqGS:SPWH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.23% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $3.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 76.23% from its latest reported closing price of $1.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is 1,731MM, an increase of 44.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 19.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWH is 0.07%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.49% to 29,996K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,334K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 59.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 125.49% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,953K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares , representing a decrease of 28.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Union Square Park Capital Management holds 1,681K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares , representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,612K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,204K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 78.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 110.01% over the last quarter.

Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. The company provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.