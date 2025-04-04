Craig-Hallum Upgrades Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (LSE:0A8T)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (LSE:0A8T) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 19.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8T is 0.07%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.49% to 29,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,334K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 59.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8T by 125.49% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,953K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares , representing a decrease of 28.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8T by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Union Square Park Capital Management holds 1,681K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares , representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8T by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,612K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,204K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 78.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8T by 110.01% over the last quarter.

