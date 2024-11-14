Craig-Hallum Upgrades Spire Global (SPIR)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spire Global is $13.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $13.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spire Global is 177MM, an increase of 65.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire Global. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 38.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPIR is 0.09%, an increase of 44.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.71% to 8,127K shares. The put/call ratio of SPIR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 1,298K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company.

NewGen Asset Management holds 650K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing an increase of 37.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 69.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 506K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 51.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 492K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lane Generational holds 449K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Spire Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

