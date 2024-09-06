Craig-Hallum Upgrades QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for QuidelOrtho (NasdaqGS:QDEL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.32% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for QuidelOrtho is $54.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.32% from its latest reported closing price of $44.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QuidelOrtho is 3,016MM, an increase of 6.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QDEL is 0.20%, an increase of 19.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 77,013K shares. The put/call ratio of QDEL is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 11,521K shares representing 17.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,460K shares , representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 3.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,495K shares representing 14.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,699K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,646K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares , representing an increase of 34.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 6.62% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,288K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 25.50% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,050K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing a decrease of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 35.72% over the last quarter.

QuidelOrtho Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a major American manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare products that are sold worldwide.

