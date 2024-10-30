Craig-Hallum Upgrades PROS Holdings (PRO)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.03% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for PROS Holdings is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 76.03% from its latest reported closing price of $20.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PROS Holdings is 338MM, an increase of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROS Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRO is 0.20%, an increase of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 54,672K shares. The put/call ratio of PRO is 6.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RGM Capital holds 2,979K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 17.02% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,919K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares , representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 17.93% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,581K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 72.70% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,285K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,972K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing a decrease of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 29.87% over the last quarter.

Pros Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

