Craig-Hallum Upgrades MasTec (MTZ)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.14% Downside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for MasTec is 76.16. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.14% from its latest reported closing price of 87.68.

The projected annual revenue for MasTec is 14,076MM, an increase of 17.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.31%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 73,950K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,964K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 27.12% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,496K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,475K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 10.54% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,927K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,121K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

