Craig-Hallum Upgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings (NasdaqGS:LITE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.72% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is 51.13. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.72% from its latest reported closing price of 51.50.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is 2,227MM, an increase of 41.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 80,343K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,073K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 48.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 85.04% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,830K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 84.14% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,460K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares, representing a decrease of 55.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 54.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,147K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 19.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,953K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

