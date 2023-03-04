Craig-Hallum Upgrades LivePerson (LPSN)

On March 3, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivePerson is $13.46. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.50.

The projected annual revenue for LivePerson is $563MM, an increase of 9.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.95.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,005K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,195K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,693K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,657K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 64.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivePerson. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPSN is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 71,428K shares. The put/call ratio of LPSN is 2.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

Liveperson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Its 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use its conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.