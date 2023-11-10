Craig-Hallum Upgrades Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Fintel reports that on November 9, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.13% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kornit Digital is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 92.13% from its latest reported closing price of 15.75.

The projected annual revenue for Kornit Digital is 284MM, an increase of 21.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kornit Digital. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNT is 0.20%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 51,264K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNT is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 4,378K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,135K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 45.33% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,296K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,456K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 3,121K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 36.09% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,466K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 58.24% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,231K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares, representing a decrease of 52.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kornit Digital develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

