Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hackett Group (HCKT)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Hackett Group (NasdaqGS:HCKT) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.16% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hackett Group is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from its latest reported closing price of 22.92.

The projected annual revenue for Hackett Group is 303MM, an increase of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hackett Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCKT is 0.14%, an increase of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 26,206K shares. The put/call ratio of HCKT is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,838K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 65.66% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,405K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,068K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 972K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 9.30% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 769K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Hackett Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hackett Group is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including implementation of leading enterprise cloud applications, workflow automation and analytics that enable digital world class performance.

