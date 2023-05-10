Craig-Hallum Upgrades GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for GrowGeneration is 5.30. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.18% from its latest reported closing price of 3.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GrowGeneration is 279MM, an increase of 0.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrowGeneration. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRWG is 0.21%, an increase of 94.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 34,689K shares. The put/call ratio of GRWG is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 4,091K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 31.31% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 3,166K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 29.01% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,038K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares, representing an increase of 56.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 137.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 21.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 31.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,346K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 2.48% over the last quarter.

See all GrowGeneration regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.