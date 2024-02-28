Craig-Hallum Upgrades Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Grocery Outlet Holding (NasdaqGS:GO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.32% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is 30.94. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.32% from its latest reported closing price of 26.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is 4,442MM, an increase of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.20%, a decrease of 36.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 132,804K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,342K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,142K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 14.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,794K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,166K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,423K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,926K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 4,424K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,936K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.