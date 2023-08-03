Craig-Hallum Upgrades Faro Technologies (FARO)

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Faro Technologies is 28.82. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.55% from its latest reported closing price of 15.96.

The projected annual revenue for Faro Technologies is 382MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faro Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FARO is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 22,496K shares. The put/call ratio of FARO is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,360K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 820K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 790K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 87,942.60% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 727K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 583K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

Faro Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy.

