Craig-Hallum Upgrades Extreme Networks (EXTR)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Extreme Networks (NasdaqGS:EXTR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.22% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Extreme Networks is 14.87. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.22% from its latest reported closing price of 10.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Extreme Networks is 1,439MM, an increase of 17.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 13.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.15%, an increase of 33.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 137,444K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 6,611K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409K shares , representing an increase of 48.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 3.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,839K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 5,325K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 64.10% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,989K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 72.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 26.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,875K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 34.59% over the last quarter.

Extreme Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.