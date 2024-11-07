Craig-Hallum Upgrades eHealth (EHTH)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for eHealth (NasdaqGS:EHTH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.46% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for eHealth is $6.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.46% from its latest reported closing price of $5.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for eHealth is 487MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in eHealth. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHTH is 0.07%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 20,789K shares. The put/call ratio of EHTH is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

8 Knots Management holds 2,396K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 2,350K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares , representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 33.20% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,912K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 1,300K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 29.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 818K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

eHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eHealth, Inc. operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, eHealth has connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Its proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

