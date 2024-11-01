Craig-Hallum Upgrades Cohu (COHU)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Cohu (NasdaqGS:COHU) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.85% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cohu is $33.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.85% from its latest reported closing price of $27.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cohu is 838MM, an increase of 88.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.16%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 55,085K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,134K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 35.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,045K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,498K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 83.41% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,340K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 11.32% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,759K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Cohu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohu is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.