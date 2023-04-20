Craig-Hallum Upgrades Chegg (CHGG)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chegg is $20.78. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of $17.63.

The projected annual revenue for Chegg is $837MM, an increase of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 15.23% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 45.49% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 635K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 50.81% over the last quarter.

MOTBX - MainStay MacKay Small Cap Core Fund Class B holds 178K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGG is 0.22%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 132,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CHGG is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chegg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chegg is the leading direct-to-student learning platform. Chegg strives to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. Chegg supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California

