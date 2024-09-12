Craig-Hallum Upgrades Champions Oncology (CSBR)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Champions Oncology (NasdaqCM:CSBR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.62% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Champions Oncology is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 52.62% from its latest reported closing price of $4.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Champions Oncology is 80MM, an increase of 55.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Champions Oncology. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSBR is 0.11%, an increase of 35.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 5,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CSBR is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Battery Management holds 2,422K shares representing 17.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,714K shares representing 12.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 685K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 236K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 93.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSBR by 1,586.70% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 123K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSBR by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Champions Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization that leverages an oncology research center of excellence to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex vivo and biomarker platforms.

