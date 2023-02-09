Craig-Hallum Upgrades Cerence (CRNC)

On February 9, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Cerence from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerence is $30.40. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of $28.92.

The projected annual revenue for Cerence is $286MM, a decrease of 9.76%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.05.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,048K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 87.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,873K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 33.68% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,641K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 1,278K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 49.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 50.21% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,255K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 94.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 925.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerence. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 8.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNC is 0.08%, a decrease of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.14% to 43,036K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cerence Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cerence is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.