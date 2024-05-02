Craig-Hallum Upgrades CareDx (CDNA)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for CareDx (NasdaqGM:CDNA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.78% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for CareDx is 12.65. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.78% from its latest reported closing price of 9.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CareDx is 401MM, an increase of 42.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareDx. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNA is 0.11%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 63,031K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNA is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,034K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,548K shares , representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 26.36% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,864K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,195K shares , representing a decrease of 22.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,955K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 63.34% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,875K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 31.40% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,748K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Caredx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.