Craig-Hallum Upgrades Akamai Technologies (LSE:0HBQ)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Akamai Technologies (LSE:0HBQ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.45% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is 115.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 92.60 GBX to a high of 141.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.45% from its latest reported closing price of 111.77 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 4,043MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HBQ is 0.19%, an increase of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 149,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,913K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing an increase of 58.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 78.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,739K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,323K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,919K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 75.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,994K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 57.59% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,925K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HBQ by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.