Craig-Hallum Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

On March 30, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.11% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1-800-Flowers.Com is $15.50. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 42.11% from its latest reported closing price of $10.91.

The projected annual revenue for 1-800-Flowers.Com is $2,152MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.06.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,893K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 54.43% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,234K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 1,010K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 41.10% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 962K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 47.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 163.25% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 878K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 21.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 14.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1-800-Flowers.Com. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLWS is 0.06%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 28,845K shares. The put/call ratio of FLWS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

1-800 Flowers.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features its all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery℠, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. It also offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the company's portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection.

