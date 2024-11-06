News & Insights

Stocks

Craig-Hallum says eHealth ‘beginning to hit its stride,’ upgrades to Buy

November 06, 2024 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton upgraded eHealth (EHTH) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $7, up from $5. Results were largely in line with expectations on both the top and bottom lines this quarter, notes the analyst, who believes eHealth is “beginning to hit its stride.” The firm came into this AEP season cautious, but notes that both SelectQuote (SLQT), a broker, and Humana (HUM), a carrier partner, have noted strong starts to the AEP.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EHTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHTH
HUM
SLQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.