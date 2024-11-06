Craig-Hallum says eHealth ‘beginning to hit its stride,’ upgrades to Buy

Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton upgraded eHealth (EHTH) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $7, up from $5. Results were largely in line with expectations on both the top and bottom lines this quarter, notes the analyst, who believes eHealth is “beginning to hit its stride.” The firm came into this AEP season cautious, but notes that both SelectQuote (SLQT), a broker, and Humana (HUM), a carrier partner, have noted strong starts to the AEP.

