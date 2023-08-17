Craig-Hallum Maintains Southland Holdings (SLND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Southland Holdings (NASDAQ:SLND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southland Holdings is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 115.89% from its latest reported closing price of 6.26.

The projected annual revenue for Southland Holdings is 1,772MM, an increase of 52.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southland Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 88.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLND is 0.10%, an increase of 88.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 194.56% to 1,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hodges Capital Management holds 192K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 166K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 93.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 1,107.17% over the last quarter.

Cohanzick Management holds 141K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Register Financial Advisors holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 51K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

