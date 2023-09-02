Craig-Hallum Maintains POET Technologies (POET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.99% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for POET Technologies is 11.08. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $14.42. The average price target represents an increase of 181.99% from its latest reported closing price of 3.93.

The projected annual revenue for POET Technologies is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in POET Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POET is 0.04%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.59% to 827K shares. The put/call ratio of POET is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 396K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 66.03% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth holds 124K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Paragon Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing a decrease of 307.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POET by 73.59% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 42K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 40.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 89.90% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 28K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

