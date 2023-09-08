Craig-Hallum Maintains Planet Labs PBC - (PL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Planet Labs PBC - (NYSE:PL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC - is 6.32. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 105.32% from its latest reported closing price of 3.08.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC - is 270MM, an increase of 29.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.18%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 124,544K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 31,943K shares representing 11.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,800K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,141K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,801K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,915K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PL by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Planet Labs PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.

