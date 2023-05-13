Craig-Hallum Maintains Ouster Inc - (OUST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Ouster Inc - (NYSE:OUST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ouster Inc - is 18.28. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 269.94% from its latest reported closing price of 4.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ouster Inc - is 106MM, an increase of 112.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.05%, an increase of 53.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.03% to 62,425K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tao Capital Management holds 11,253K shares representing 29.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 4,525K shares representing 11.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing an increase of 66.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 124.21% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,283K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing an increase of 69.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 229.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,276K shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,205K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Ouster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

See all Ouster Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.