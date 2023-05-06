Craig-Hallum Maintains nLIGHT (LASR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for nLIGHT is 18.10. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.00% from its latest reported closing price of 12.75.

The projected annual revenue for nLIGHT is 242MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.14%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 52,138K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,348K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 1.48% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,090K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,000K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,926K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,785K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 4.73% over the last quarter.

nLIGHT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Its lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy.

