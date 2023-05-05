Craig-Hallum Maintains Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.92% from its latest reported closing price of 11.27.

The projected annual revenue for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is 524MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIND is 0.15%, an increase of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 39,758K shares. The put/call ratio of LIND is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 6,393K shares representing 12.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 15.05% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,772K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,343K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Aperture Investors holds 1,663K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,380K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel. Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

