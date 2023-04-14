Craig-Hallum Maintains Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Industries is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.93% from its latest reported closing price of $13.53.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Industries is $125MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 242K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 42K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 68.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 13,794.30% over the last quarter.

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 325.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 76.97% over the last quarter.

Marquette Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Industries. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAKE is 0.41%, an increase of 186.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 6,630K shares. The put/call ratio of LAKE is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lakeland Industries Background Information

Lakeland Industries Inc. manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products are sold globally by its in-house sales teams, its customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Its authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, the company supplies federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Securityand the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, The company sells to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community('EEC'), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguayand Southeast Asia.

