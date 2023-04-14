Craig-Hallum Maintains iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,400.00% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for iMedia Brands, Inc. is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1,400.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34.

The projected annual revenue for iMedia Brands, Inc. is $657MM, an increase of 20.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDFDX - Perkins Discovery Fund Investor holds 36K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBI by 41.27% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 41.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBI by 61.11% over the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 467K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBI by 4.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in iMedia Brands, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMBI is 0.02%, an increase of 20.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.24% to 2,319K shares. The put/call ratio of IMBI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

iMedia Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread.

