Craig-Hallum Maintains Gentherm Inc - (THRM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Gentherm Inc - (NASDAQ:THRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.79% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gentherm Inc - is 77.26. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 89.79% from its latest reported closing price of 40.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gentherm Inc - is 1,458MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentherm Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRM is 0.18%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 37,915K shares. The put/call ratio of THRM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 1,607K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 166.27% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,117K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,059K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 10.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,043K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Gentherm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gentherm is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.