Craig-Hallum Maintains Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.33% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group is 13.90. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.33% from its latest reported closing price of 14.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gambling.com Group is 96MM, an increase of 2.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.21%, an increase of 47.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.91% to 8,668K shares. The put/call ratio of GAMB is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,896K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,025K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing a decrease of 32.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 27.61% over the last quarter.

potrero capital research holds 719K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 525K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

Potomac Capital Management holds 327K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.