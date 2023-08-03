Craig-Hallum Maintains Extreme Networks (EXTR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extreme Networks is 26.37. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of 30.22.

The projected annual revenue for Extreme Networks is 1,439MM, an increase of 9.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.49% to 128,022K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,839K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 5,344K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,596K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 42.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,024K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,022K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,916K shares, representing a decrease of 121.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 55.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,766K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,088K shares, representing a decrease of 114.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 54.58% over the last quarter.

Extreme Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

